Apex Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, has condemned the attack on the house of Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, by some gunmen in military uniform.

Igboho’s house was attacked between 1am and 2:30am on Thursday by gunmen whom Igboho alleged to be operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian army.

Afenifere described the attack as a return to the late Sani Abacha era, and noted that a dark cloud is descending on Nigeria.

About five persons were reportedly killed in the attack while cars and other valuable items were destroyed.

Afenifere in a statement by Jare Ajayi, its national publicity secretary said the manner of attack indicated culpability on the part of those in authority.

“The news of fatal attack on the residence of Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho in the early hours of Thursday, July 1, 2021 is a sad indicator that we are fast returning to the era of the late Sani Abacha when anyone who expressed opinions contrary to government’s position would be fatally attacked,” the statement said.

“Nigerians woke up this morning to the unsavoury news of an attack on the residence of the Yoruba activist, Igboho, in Soka area of Ibadan by armed men reportedly in army and DSS uniforms. Reports have it that the invaders came in 15 vehicles.

“The attack came less than 72 hours to the plan by Igboho and others to hold a rally in Lagos to further canvass for a Yoruba nation this Saturday. The manner of attack indicated culpability on the part of those in authority.

“We are forced into this deduction for a number of reasons. Firstly, eye witness accounts indicated that vehicles and uniforms of the attackers were that of the security agencies. Secondly, the failure of security agencies to confront the attackers further implicated the government.

“We recall with sadness how voices that were opposed to the dictatorial tendencies of Abacha regime were under serious attacks. We recalled how patriots like General Alani Akinrinade, Pa Abraham Adesanya, Pa Alfred Rewane, etc were attacked, resulting in the untimely and gruesome murder of Pa Rewane.”

Afenifere said the attack confirmed that government security agencies have become emboldened in violating the rights of the citizens.

The group also called on the federal government to “stop any plan to harm Igboho or any other person not known to contravene the law of the land.”