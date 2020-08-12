OBINNA EZUGWU

Former Central Bank of Nigeria Deputy governor, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia has asked Nigerians to rally support for him following his invitation by the Department of State Services (DSS) over claims that a governor from the Northern part of the country is a commander of Boko Haram terrorists group.

This is according to a close confidant of his who shared the information across social media on Wednesday.

“Dear people, we should come out in solidarity of our father and illustrious son of the struggle, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, he has been invited by DSS Headquarters, Plateau State, Jos, tomorrow at 12:noon over his Radio interview in Lagos few days which he boldly pointed out that one of the Governors of northern Nigeria is a commander of Boko Haram. He just informed me now. Please let nothing happen to him,” the confidant who craved anonymity said.

“He asked me to share his contact 08036590990 for those who may wish to call him. An injury to is an injury to all. Solidarity forever.”

Mailafia, a presidential candidate in the 2019 election had in a interview with a Lagos based TV station on Monday, said he has information from top bandits operating in the Northern part of the country to the effect that a serving governor in the region is their top commander.

He also disclosed that Boko Haram operating mainly in the Northeastern part of the country and bandits in the Northwestern and North Central parts of the country are one and the same people.

He said the bandits have plans to start going into the cities to kill prominent people as part of the phase two of their campaign of bloodshed, and ultimately want to start a war in Nigeria in 2022.

“Let me make some revelations, because some of us have our own intelligence networks. We have met with some of the bandits, we have met with some of their high commanders. They have sat down with us, not once not twice. They told us that one of the Northern governors is their commander,” he had said.

“Boko Haram and bandits are one and the same, they have a sophisticated network. During this lock down, their planes were moving up and down as if there was no lock down, moving ammunitions, moving logistics, moving money and distributing them to different parts of the country.

“They are already in the South; in the rainforests of the South. They are everywhere. They told us that when they finish this rural killings, they will move to phase two. The phase two is that they will go into the urban cities, going from house to house killing prominent people. I can tell you that this is their game plan. By 2022, they want to start a civil war in Nigeria.”

Mailafia warned that his statements should not be taken as a joke, as according to him, he is certain about his claims.

“Don’t joke with what I’m telling you,” he warned. “I have a PhD from Oxford University, I’m a Central Banker, we don’t talk nonsense. I have this information from the highest possible authority.”