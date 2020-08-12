Sunday Oguntunyi, Oshogbo

As youths all over the world celebrate this year’s International Youth Day, a federal lawmaker, Hon. Taiwo Oluga has harped on the need for thorough care for female child amid incessant rape cases ravaging the nation.

Oluga, the house of representative member representing Irewole, Isokan, Ayedaade federal constituency, Osun State, noted that adequate care should be given to the female child in order to protect and prevent her from unforseen dangers.

The federal lawmaker who rejoiced with youths all over the world on the occasion of this year’s Youth Day, cautioned them on any act capable of truncating the existing peace and harmony radiating in the nation just as she urged them to think of vocational jobs rather than looking for white collar jobs.

She specifically enjoined Osun youths to be more creative and hardworking as the theme for this year implies, “Osun Youth Engagement for Global Action”.

Oluga in a release issued and personally signed copies of which were made available to newsmen in Osogbo implored government at all levels to take the development of youths most especially female child the first line charge, adding that, if the youth is developed, the nation would be developed too.