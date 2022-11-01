Drogba praises Osimhen as a complete striker

Didier Drogba, former Ivorian and Chelsea striker, has hailed Victor Osimhen as a complete striker.

Drogba said this in reaction to a video clip on Twitter, where Osimhen unselfishly gave the ball to his Napoli teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhlia to score from the penalty spot against Ajax in the Champions League.

Kvaratskhlia converted the spot kick to put Napoli 3-1 ahead in the 62nd minute.

Osimhen was also on the score sheet as he got Napoli’s fourth in the 89th minute as the Serie A leaders won 4-2 on match day 4.

And reacting to Osimhen’s gesture, Drogba wrote on his Twitter handle:“That’s a complete striker : unselfishness…the real meaning of “win as A TEAM “!!!! @victorosimhen9 #fuoriclasse 👌🏾“