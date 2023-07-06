Dollar videos: Kano anti-graft agency summons Ganduje for questioning

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has summoned Abdullahi Ganduje, the immediate past governor of the state, for questioning over the controversial dollar videos.

Recall that in 2017, Daily Nigerian, an online publication, had released some videos of Ganduje allegedly collecting kickbacks from contractors.

Ganduje had denied the allegation, saying the videos were doctored.

However, speaking Wednesday at a one-day public dialogue on ‘Anti-Corruption Crusade in Kano’, Barr. Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, chairman of PCACC, said the videos had been authenticated.

He said the videos were subjected to forensic analysis which indicated that they were authentic.

Speaking on Channels TV’s Lunchtime Politics on Thursday, Rimingado revealed that the commission had written and dispatched an invitation letter to the former governor to appear before the commission so as to provide necessary information in the ongoing investigation.

Magaji said the agency’s belief in the legal maxim of “innocent until proven guilty” will apply to the ex-governor as it does to all and that it believes the investigation will give the ex-governor the opportunity to finally get to clear his name in the controversy.

“I have signed a letter to invite him for questioning at the commission next week because this is what the law says and we will provide ample opportunity for him to defend himself,” he said.