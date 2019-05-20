Depression: I once attempted suicide – Betty Irabor

Publisher of Genevieve Magazine, Mrs Betty Irabor said she thought of taking her life when she was battling depression.

Last year, the media entrepreneur launched her book, titled ‘Dust to Dew.’ The book is about her battle with depression.

She said, “at the time, I attempted suicide, I was sick and in pain. There was a volcano somewhere inside of me that needed to erupt and suicide seemed like an option to avoid the eruption.”

She also urged people not to make fun of people’s pain because they don’t know their mental state of health. “Don’t trivialize anyone’s pain just because it is not physical and you cannot see it,” she said.

It would be recalled that last week, gospel artiste of the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG), Michael Arowosaiye, committed suicide as a result of depression. Before his case, there had been many cases of suicide. As a result, suicide has become a trending topic on all social media platforms.

With her revelations, Betty Irabor hopes that, “this sets a tone for how we see and treat individuals with mental illness.”