Connect with us

Politics

Defamation: Judiciary workers’ strike halts Natasha’s arraignment
Advertisement

Politics

Tinubu hosts Governor Adeleke, Davido, and Adedeji Adeleke in Lagos

Politics

2027: Wike’s Tinubu endorsement ignites firestorm from opposition

Politics

Okorocha disclaims saying APC only interested in ‘hijacking power at all costs’

Interview Politics

Atiku is strong but only Jonathan can defeat Tinubu in 2027 – Evangelist Elliot Uko

Politics

2027: Atiku, Amaechi, El-Rufai hungry for state resources - APC

Politics

Wike: I made PDP a political force, backed Tinubu in 2023, will lead his re-election in 2027

Politics

2027: Calls intensify for Emeka Ihedioha to reclaim Imo governorship

Politics

Oyo boils over new amendments to the Council of Obas and Chiefs

Politics

2027: PDP faces North's exit

Politics

Defamation: Judiciary workers’ strike halts Natasha’s arraignment

Published

6 hours ago

on

Defamation: Judiciary workers’ strike halts Natasha’s arraignment

The strike undertaken by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria stalled the arraignment of the suspended senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, on Tuesday.

The strike which began on Monday, resulted in the closure of most of the courts, including all the Federal Capital Territory high courts.

Recall that Akpoti-Uduaghan was billed to be arraigned before the FCT High Court on Tuesday, June 3, over a criminal charge filed by the Federal Government over her defamatory remarks against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and a former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

According to the charge marked CR/297/25, Akpoti-Uduaghan was charged with making criminal imputations during a live broadcast and a private phone conversation, which allegedly defamed Akpabio and Bello.

The charge spotlighted one of the central allegations as the statements Akpoti-Uduaghan made on Channels TV’s Politics Today programme on April 3, 2025, where she alleged that both Akpabio and Bello talked about plans to assassinate her.

“It was part of the meeting, the discussions that Akpabio had with Yahaya Bello that night—to eliminate me… He then emphasised that I should be killed in Kogi,” the charge quoted her as saying.

The government maintained that the senator told a woman named Dr Sandra Duru during a phone call that Akpabio was linked to the organ harvesting of the late Iniubong Umoren for his ailing wife.

She was charged under the sections 391 and 392 of the Penal Code, which deal with defamation and criminal harm to reputation.

Her lawyer, West Idahosa (SAN), had previously made a confirmation that his client was prepared to appear in court to answer the summons served on her.

Advertisement

He said, “Our client is a law-abiding citizen. Why wouldn’t she be there? It’s a summons we have undertaken. Only disrespectful institutions that disregard court orders would fail to appear, and she is not in that category.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *