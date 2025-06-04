President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday evening played host to a notable delegation from the Adeleke family, including Osun State Governor Senator Ademola Adeleke, his elder brother and business magnate Chief Adedeji Adeleke, and Afrobeat superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

The high-profile visit which took place at the President’s private residence in Ikoyi, Lagos, may not be unconnected to the Osun State governorship election in 2026.

The meeting was revealed by the President’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, who posted photos and details of the encounter on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, @DOlusegun.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives in audience, H.E. Ademola Adeleke, the Executive Governor of Osun State, and Chief Adedeji Adeleke at his residence in Lagos,” Olusegun wrote.

While the exact details of their discussions were not made public, sources close to the Presidency described the engagement as warm and constructive. The visit is being seen as part of President Tinubu’s continued outreach to prominent Nigerians across party and generational lines.

Governor Adeleke, a leading figure in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has in recent months praised aspects of Tinubu’s leadership, especially his emphasis on national cohesion above political differences.

Chief Adedeji Adeleke, a respected entrepreneur and education advocate, is well-known for his contributions to Nigeria’s private sector. Davido’s presence at the meeting quickly went viral on social media, with many interpreting it as a moment of symbolic unity and a bridge between generations.

Though speculation around political realignments ahead of the 2027 general election continues to swirl, there has been no official indication that the visit was politically motivated.

Observers, however, noted the timing as part of an ongoing wave of high-level consultations across Nigeria’s political landscape.