Natasha denies viral tape blackmailing Tinubu

The suspended senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, on Wednesday, disowned any link to a viral audio and video allegedly showing her in a chat with a journalist where she said that Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, blackmailed President Bola Tinubu to have her imprisoned.

In a statement personally signed and released in Abuja, Akpoti-Uduaghan without mincing words distanced herself from the contents of the recordings, calling on the public to disregard them entirely.

She described the viral materials as “a deliberate act of misinformation” constructed with malicious intent to soil her reputation and destabilise the leadership of the National Assembly.

Her statement partly read, “I categorically and unequivocally dissociate myself from this video and audio recording. At no time did I grant such an interview or hold any such conversation with a journalist or anyone else. The voice in the recording is not mine — it has been cloned and manipulated with clear malicious intent.

“This is a calculated attempt to mislead the public, damage my reputation, and stir division within the leadership of the National Assembly and the Federal Government. It is not only mischievous and criminal but also a dangerous abuse of technology to spread falsehood.”

She reinstated her commitment to truth, justice, and responsible democratic engagement.

She further disclosed that her legal team and relevant security agencies have been instructed to investigate the origin of the doctored content and ensure that those behind it are held accountable.

“The general public is advised to treat the circulating video and audio as entirely false and misleading. This is the work of desperate individuals intent on smearing the image of a law-abiding, peace-loving public servant.

“I remain steadfast in my service to the people and urge Nigerians to remain vigilant against coordinated campaigns of disinformation and digital impersonation aimed at creating unnecessary political tension.”