Davido describes new Osun LG council bosses as 'one month chairman'

Popular musician, Davido, has dismissed the newly sworn-in Osun State Local Government Area chairmen as “One month Chairman”.

Davido said this on Monday while reacting to the video of the swearing in of the council bosses, one month to the swearing in of his uncle, Ademola Adeleke as the state governor.

Local Government election held in Osun State on Saturday, which is barely one month to the expiration of the tenure of Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Reacting to the swearing in on Twitter, Davido said, “One month chairman.”

Adeleke and Osun Governor-elect will be inaugurated in November.