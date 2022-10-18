Actor Kaalan Walker bags 50-year jail sentence for rape

Kaalan Walker, American actor and rapper, has been sentenced to 50 years imprisonment after being convicted of raping seven ladies; four women and three teenage girls, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The police said, “The victims, who were models, alleged that Walker reached out to them over social media offering to help them professionally,” but when the victims were alone with him, he sexually assaulted them.

Kaalan, who was sentenced on Monday, would lure his victims to locations by telling them there was a music video shoot or that he was going to introduce them to someone famous, City News reported.