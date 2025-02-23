A man said to be a fake bank alert specialist on Saturday morning escaped lynching by a mob in Umuahia, Abia State capital, after he was apprehended for buying goods with fake bank alert.

The suspected fraudster believed to be in his early 40s, was nabbed at Kaduna street by Owerri road, Umuahia at 9:am on Saturday upon being identified by a businessman named Peeman whom he bought goods worth N80,000 from recently.

People around the area including his past victims, who also identified the suspect swiftly beat him up mercilessly, dragging him through Kaduna street, Umuwaya road before he was taken away by the police.

Southeastposts learnt that despite his plea for forgiveness, the suspect received more beating from the crowd, as they insisted on recovering their money from him.

Southeastposts further gathered that before the arrest of the suspect, many traders, including electronic dealers, petrol attendants and super market owners in Umuahia complained of being duped with fake bank alert.