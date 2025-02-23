Connect with us

Fraudster specialized in fake bank alert  nabbed in Umuahia
CSO, EU, media partner to  promote transparency, good governance in Abia 

Soldiers exterminated 82 terrorists in one week — DHQ

‘We meet in court,’ Trump, governor face-off over transgender rights deepens

Herdsmen destroy cassava farm worth N27m in Ogun 

Gunmen demand N100m ransom for abducted Afenifere youth council president

Two arrested in connection with murder of Anambra lawmaker escape from Custody  

Abia govt warns against vandalisation of school properties 

40 illegal migrants arrested in Oyo

PSC promotions: Yobe, Kwara CPs elevated to AIG, 16 DCPs to CPs

Published

15 mins ago

on

Fraudster specialized in fake bank alert  nabbed in Umuahia

A man said to be a fake bank alert specialist on Saturday morning escaped lynching by a mob in Umuahia, Abia State capital, after he was apprehended for buying goods with fake bank alert.

The suspected fraudster believed to be in his early 40s, was nabbed at Kaduna street by Owerri road,  Umuahia at 9:am on Saturday upon being identified by a businessman named Peeman whom he bought goods worth N80,000 from recently.

People around the area including his past victims, who also identified the suspect swiftly beat him up mercilessly, dragging him through Kaduna street, Umuwaya road before he was taken away by the police.

Southeastposts learnt that despite his plea for forgiveness, the suspect received more beating  from the crowd, as they insisted on recovering their money from him.

Southeastposts further gathered that before the arrest of the suspect, many traders, including electronic dealers, petrol attendants and super market owners in Umuahia complained of being duped with fake bank alert.

