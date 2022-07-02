Cristiano Ronaldo says he wants out of Manchester United

Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly requested that Manchester United let him leave should they receive a satisfactory offer this summer.

Ronaldo, 37, returned to Old Trafford from Serie A giants Juventus last summer.

He scored 24 goals in all competitions last season, 18 of those coming in the Premier League – which saw him finish as the third top scorer in the division.

The Portuguese superstar’s decision is said to be driven by his desire to play in the Champions League for the remainder of his career, according to The Times.

United failed to qualify for Europe’s elite club competition following a dismal Premier League season and will instead play in the Europa League next season.

Ronaldo has been part of 19 consecutive Champions League seasons since leaving Sporting Lisbon for English football in the summer of 2003.

The forward has made 183 appearances in the competition, notching 140 goals and adding a further 42 assists in that time.

He has never played in the Europa League, which United qualified for after finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Therefore the forward is keen on pursuing a transfer on sporting grounds.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and Premier League rivals Chelsea have already expressed an interest in signing the experienced forward.

Ronaldo is under contract with United until the summer of 2023 with an option for a further year.

‘No chance’

Meanwhile, Manchester United have already responded angrily to Ronaldo’s reported desire to quit Old Trafford this summer, telling him ‘no chance’.

Mirror quoted an Old Trafford source as saying that the club were left furious with reports over Mendes’ meeting with Boehly and that Ronaldo would be remaining with the club for the foreseeable future.

“Cristiano is not for sale,” a source told Mirror Football. “We want – and fully expect – him to be with us next season.”

That is a stance that his current teammates are also taking as new boss Erik ten Hag prepares to oversee his first season at Old Trafford since a switch from Ajax.

Portuguese compatriot Bruno Fernandes has claimed that he does not expect the Red Devils would be willing to cash in on the 24-goal forward following a private chat during the off-season.