Cross River set to host NUGA 2026, says Governor Otu
Cross River set to host NUGA 2026, says Governor Otu

Published

3 hours ago

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has declared that the state is fully prepared and secure to host the 2026 edition of the Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA), promising a memorable return of the event to Calabar after 35 years.

Otu gave the assurance on Tuesday while leading a NUGA delegation and the University of Calabar management team on an inspection of facilities at the U.J. Esuene Stadium in Calabar.

He described the city as youth-friendly, peaceful, and environmentally serene — qualities, he said, that make it an ideal venue for national and international sporting events.

“The field we are standing on today has produced some of Nigeria’s greatest football icons, including Uwenm Ekarika, Etim Essien, and John Okon, among others. The first captain of the national football team was a Calabar man, who led the team to England for competitive matches,” Otu said.

The governor commended the Executive Secretary of the NUGA 2026 Local Organising Committee, Dorncklaimz Enamhe, expressing confidence in his ability to deliver successful games.

“Enamhe is known for his dedication and commitment to any responsibility entrusted to him. I have no doubt he will deliver on this national assignment,” Otu added.

He further reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sports development, noting that Cross River has, over the past two years, significantly revived sporting activities and restored their pride of place.

Enamhe, in his remarks, said Calabar boasts of the “greenest stadium in Nigeria,” the best basketball court, and a world-class Olympic-size swimming pool. He added that the city is also home to table tennis champions and Africa’s biggest carnival, which would give visiting youths an unforgettable experience.

“Unical hosting NUGA again after 35 years is huge for the state,” he said.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

