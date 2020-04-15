Adebayo Obajemu

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has said that the 500,000 N-Power enrollees across the country should expect to receive bank credit alerts for outstanding payments of their monthly entitlements from Tuesday, April 14.

This followed the signing of the payment mandate by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, after all due processes were concluded in line with the rules guiding the Federal Government’s public financial expenditures.

The minister was quoted in a statement issued by her ministry as saying, “Those responsible for processing the payment must do it in conformity with the necessary rules and regulations to ensure accountability.”