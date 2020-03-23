By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

In furtherance of precautionary measures put in place to contain the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in Osun state, the state government has issued new guildlines to commercial motorists which take effect immediately.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Works and Transportation, Engr. Hussein Olatoke Olaniyan stated this in a release issued and personally signed by him, copies of which were made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Monday.

According to Olaniyan, issuing the new guildlines to the commercial motorists at this time became imperatives due to the increase of confirmed cases of the pandemic.

“All Transport Operators and local park managers are expected to maintain proper hygiene and sanitation exercise at their parks and garages regularly and continuously (at least before and after each trip), also, all Transport Operators and local Park Managers are to provide at the entrance to their respective parks/garages, washing hand facility with soap and running water,” he said.

He also enjoined all Transport Operators and local Park to have alcohol based sanitizers in their Vehicles for the use of Drivers, Conductors and Passengers, adding that, they are not allowed to over crowd/over load their vehicles at this point in time, Passenger’s spacing must be fully observed. NCDC recommends that at least 2m (5feet) distance is required between anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness.

“No standing in all Public mass transit buses and a minimum of one seat interval between passengers should be observed. All buses should be at 60% capacity, that is, not fully loaded (i.e korope and other commercial buses). All commercial motorcycle and tricycle riders must not load their vehicles above stipulated capacity (1 passenger and 3 passengers respectively”

“Passengers are required to scrub their hands with soap and water for minimum of 20 seconds or use alcohol based sanitizer before and after each trip. All drivers and conductors should always wear hand gloves and nose guides while in transit. All public transport Operators/Company must have temperature reader to test each passenger before boarding the bus. Passengers are also required to regularly wash their hands with soap and running water before and after each trip”

“All transport operators/company, local park managers and passengers are expected to report any suspected case of COVID-19 to the Ministry of Works & Transport on 07061061154 or call State of Osun Ministry of Health Helplines: 08035025692, 08033908772

,08056456250. Or call State of Osun toll free Emergency Helpline on 293”

Olaniyan however urged members of the general public to report all transport operators/companies, local park managers that fail to comply with these above guidelines to the Monitoring Officer at sight or write to the Ministry, stating the Vehicle Registration Number, Park and Time.