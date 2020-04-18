Adebayo Obajemu

In furtherance of its social responsibility, the construction giant, Julius Berger on Thursday in Lagos kicked off the sharing of food palliatives to Lagos residents.

The company’s Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR package included bags of rice and cooking ingredients.

The exercise began at the Palace of the Oba of Lagos, Iduganran, where 500 bags of quality rice and another 500 bags of assorted cooking ingredients were donated through His Royal Majesty, Oba Rilwan Akiolu for further distribution to his subjects. The appreciative Lagos monarch thanked Julius Berger for its concern for the wellbeing of his people, adding that the gesture will go a long way to enhance purposeful efforts to make people stay at home and stay safe in this period of Covid-19.

The Executive Chairman of Apapa Local Government, the host government of Julius Berger’s Region West office, Hon. Adele Owolabi Elijah who received the same value and quantity of the relief packages from Region West’s management did not mince words in being thankful.

He said: “We have always known Julius Berger to be one company that is sensitive about the community where it operates and the government. This gesture has increased your company’s worth before Apapa people and Lagosians. We are grateful and we appreciate your efforts.”

The Regional Manager of Julius Berger‘s Region West, Commercial, Mr. Alexander Bauer earlier, told Executive Chairman of the Local Government that, “this is our own modest way to identify with the fight against Coronavirus. We identify with measures by government to make Nigerians stay at home and in a healthy way. We hope our little contribution will assist people in your local government in no small way.”

Also at the presentation of the palliative food items to the Executive Chairman and some members of his team were, Julius Berger‘s Regional Manager, Technical, Mr. Thomas Balzuweit and Head of Julius Berger Lagos Facility Works, Ms Maria Abella.

The Apapa Executive Chairman was accompanied by the Vice Chairman, Hon. Kevin Gabriel and the Executive Chairman of Somolu LG, Hon. Olubowale Sosimi among others.