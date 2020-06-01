Kunle Idowu, Abeokuta

Following the approval of three herbal drugs for the treatment of Coronavirus, the President Muhammad Buhari led administration has been applauded for being proactive in the search for local solutions to the novel virus.

Speaking to our correspondent, Otunba Ademola Oyefeso, a US based business man and former president, Egbe Omo Yoruba in New York, said the step has proven to Nigerians that the solution to the pandemic is before us.

It would be recalled that the federal government, few days ago announced that three local herbs have been forwarded to relevant authorities for validation and further research.

This was confirmed by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

The three cures were picked from numerous claims of COVID-19 solutions.

The Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, while speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, said the validation was made by the Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with Nigerian Researchers and Scientists.

“As a measure of the importance attached to research and development of local capacity for finding a cure for COVID-19, the Federal Ministry of health held a virtual meeting with several researchers and scientists with claims to cure for COVID-19.

“Out of the numerous claims, three were found to deserve further investigation and we have forwarded them to the relevant authorities for appropriate review,” Mustapha had said.

Speaking, Otunba Oyefeso said the PTF has done a very good job by encouraging the gesture of His Imperial Majesty, Oonirisa Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi who mobilised good numbers of our alternative medicine producers to look inward on the solution to the disease.

“Just as some of us have been saying, coronavirus we were told have about nine symptoms, and all these symptoms have drugs that we can use to treat hem here in Africa, malaria have been with us for long, we have been managing it, so if we have this coronavirus, why can’t we also deal with it locally,” he said.

“And don’t forget every problem like people do say is local, the solution must also be local, the federal government has done their part, they have given us what some of us have been agitating for and that is the encouragement of our herbal practitioners to put on their thinking caps to assist government, now that they have done that, we commend them sincerely”.

He opined that with the approval and full operation of the drugs in the treatment of the disease, the economy and other aspects of human endeavours will pick up, while Nigeria will be placed on the world map as having gone a step higher in tackling the health challenges that is ravaging the world.