Deputy Governor of Abia State, Hon. Ude Oko Chukwu is now the acting governor of the state. he took over the affairs of the state while Governor Okezie Ikpeazu goes into isolation due to his positive status for coronavirus.

Ikpeazu had submitted his sample for test after two of his aides tested positive for coronavirus

A statement issued by the Abia State Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu revealed that the governor tested positive to the deadly virus.

‘Recall that on Saturday, May 30, 2020, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu volunteered his sample for COVID-19 test and subsequently directed members of the state Executive Council (EXCO) and those of the inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19 to submit themselves for the same test. On Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The result of Governor Ikpeazu’s test returned negative.

On Thursday, June 4, 2020, the Governor submitted another sample at the Nigeria Center For Disease Control (NCDC) laboratory for confirmation and the result returned positive.

As a result, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has gone into isolation, as required by relevant NCDC protocols, and he is being managed by a competent team of medical practitioners to nurse him back to good health.

Consequent on the above, the Governor has directed his Deputy, Rt Hon Ude Oko Chukwu, to act on his behalf pending his full resumption of duties.

We wish to urge all Abians to take the fight against COVID-19 serious as the disease is real but not a death sentence. Our state has the resources to manage patients back to good health