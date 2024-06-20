Connect with us

Court voids Sanusi’s reinstatement as Emir of Kano
Published

12 seconds ago

on

Court voids Sanusi’s reinstatement as Emir of Kano

The Federal High Court, Kano, presided over by Justice Abdullahi Liman, has set aside the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

While the judge, on Thursday, refused the application by Emir Aminu Ado Bayero to declare the amended Kano Emirate law null and void, he overturned all the actions taken by Governor Abba Yusuf after the controversial law was amended by the Kano State House of Assembly on May 23, 2024.

The judge faulted the governor’s assent to the bill and the presentation of an appointment letter to Emir Sanusi on May 24, 2024 despite an order of court directing all parties to maintain status quo.

He said he listened to the statement of governor in the media after assenting to the law, and he was convinced that the respondents (the governor and Kano State House of Assembly) were aware of the order of maintaining status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motions on notice in the court.

Justice Liman said the mess in the state could have been presented if the respondents complied with the court order, which would still have allowed them to carry out their assignments.

