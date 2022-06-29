Court stops Oyo Assembly from impeaching deputy governor

An Oyo State high court on Wednesday ordered the state house of assembly to suspend its the impeachment attempt against Rauf Olaniyan, the state’s deputy governor.

Justice Ladiran Akintola ruled that the lawmakers should maintain the status quo pending the hearing of the application for interlocutory injunction filed by Mr Olaniyan’s counsel, Afolabi Fashanu (SAN).

Akintola adjourned the case until July 5 for the hearing of the respondent’s reply.

Olaniyan instituted the suit against the House of Assembly, the clerk and the speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, over the impeachment.

The deputy governor’s counsel had earlier applied for an interim injunction restraining the parliament from taking any step leading to the impeachment.

He prayed the court to rule that the status quo should be maintained, pending the hearing, so the application would not be defeated.

Counsel to the respondents, A. A. Olabiyi, orally applied to the court for an extension of time to respond to the motion.

Olabiyi said he was served the motion on notice at the close of work on Tuesday.

Following the defection of the deputy governor to All Progressives Congress from the Peoples Democratic Party, the lawmakers decided to impeach Mr Olaniyan, accusing him of financial recklessness, gross misconduct and insubordination, among other allegations.