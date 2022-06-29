Five killed as bus goes up in flames on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

About five people have died while nine others sustained injuries when a Toyota Hiace bus suddenly caught fire in motion opposite Tabiorah Church, Ogere, on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Ahmed Umar, the sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

According to Umar, the bus with number plate KAA 601 XA caught fire at about 8:38 a.m. while in motion due to a mechanical fault.

“A total of 14 people were involved, seven male adults, four female adults, one boy and two girls. A total of nine people were injured, comprising five men, three women and one boy. Five persons were recorded dead from the accident, comprising of two men, one woman and two girls,” he said.

He stated that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, while the deceased were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara Remo.