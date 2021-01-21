BY EMEKA EJERE

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursay reinstated the Prof. Daniel Pondei-led Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Justice A.R. Mohammed, in his judgment struck out the lawsuit against the IMC by the Incorporated Trustees of Forum for Accountability and Good Governance on January 13, 2021.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had on December 12, 2020 sacked the NDDC IMC.

Buhari had ordered NDDC IMC to step aside for an interim sole administrator to take over the affairs of the Commission on the strength of the court injunction.

But the Justice Muhammed-led court insisted that the NDDC IMC was never dismissed.

The court stated that, “that there was no order for interim injunction (against the IMC) granted by this court”.

The court also ordered in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/617/2020 that two media houses correct the misleading story.

Court papers sighted by our correspondent explained that the leave sought by the plaintiffs did not amount to an injunction but a permission to sue which was allowed but now stands struck out by subsequent findings of the court in January, 2021.