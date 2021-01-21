By EMEKA EJERE

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has said the country could assess COVID-19 vaccine by the end of February.

The forum in a communique issued after a virtual meeting of state governors and signed by its chairman, Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, claimed that efforts are ongoing with the World Bank to ensure Nigeria assesses the vaccines.

Fayemi made the revelations while briefing the forum on his meeting with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, chairman of the Board of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) on the roll-out of the vaccines.

The former Minister of Mines and Steel was said to have told the meeting that there is an arrangement for the World Health Organisation (WHO) “to facilitate pooled procurement and the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across developing countries.

“Nigeria is among 12 countries in Africa that have indicated its readiness of the 92 qualified countries for the facility and will by end of February 2021 receive its first shipment of vaccines.”

Rrcall that Okonjo-Iweala was in December quoted as assuring Nigeria and other African countries of access to COVID-19 vaccine as from the end of January through the first quarter of 2021.