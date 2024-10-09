Darlington Okoye, a controversial content creator and musician, popularly known as Speed Darlington, has been released on bail from police custody after spending five days in detention.

Activist and lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, confirmed that Darlington was arrested in Lagos last Friday and then transferred to Abuja, where he had been detained.

Adeyanju said a formal complaint was filed by Burna Boy claiming Darlington defamed and cyberstalked the Grammy Award winner, which led to Darlington’s detention in Abuja.

Darlington was released to his lawyer on Tuesday evening after meeting the bail conditions set by the police in Abuja.

Adeyanju, In a post via X, appreciated those who contributed to the singer’s release and commended the police in the IRT department for their professionalism.

In a video that has now gone viral, Darlington asked Burna Boy to explain how he won the Grammy award for his album ‘Twice As Tall’, taunting his affiliation with the embattled US rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ who is facing multiple charges for sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

Darlington’s mother had in a video, begged Burna Boy to “tamper justice with mercy” and release his only son.