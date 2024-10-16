Police, not Burna Boy did me dirty, Speed Darlington speaks on detention

Darlington Okoye, a controversial singer and content creator better known as Speed Darlington, has claimed that it was Nigerian police, not Burna Boy, who punished him during his time in detention.

Darlington who spoke online for the first time since his release from police custody, said he has no problem with Burna Boy.

The singer, also known as Akpi (scorpion), was released on bail on October 9 after spending five days in police custody in Abuja.

His detention stemmed from a complaint filed by Grammy winner Burna Boy, alleging defamation and cyberstalking after Darlington insinuated that he had Sindhu to do with Sean Combs, the embattled US musician and music producer better as P. Diddy.

During an Instagram live session, Darlington claimed the police “did me dirty” and seized his phone, while emphasizing that he holds no grudge against Burna Boy but questioned why a “mature person” would be angered by insults.

The singer also admitted ignorance of cybercrime laws, expressing surprise at their existence.

“Let me just be direct, I have no beef with Burna Boy. I and Burna Boy are not quarrelling, nor are we, enemies. It is the Nigerian police that did me dirty. They are still withholding my phone at the moment, and I do not have access to it,” he said.

“Burna Boy felt like I was spoiling something for him. The amount of effort Burna Boy put into this case. I feel like I am even more successful than him.

“He pays big money to blogs to push him, but I’m way bigger than him. But you, on the outside looking in, would not see it. I am stronger than Burna Boy. Back in 2016, they used to call me gay because I usually attended events alone, and they thought I was gay.

“The same thing happened to Burna, and now he is calling the police. I’m stronger than him. I was not aware of the cybercrime law. It surprised me that such laws exist. It’s childish for someone to get upset over an insult… why would you be angry because someone insulted you?”