PHOTOS: Chidimma Adetshina appointed Enugu State ambassador
PHOTOS: Chidimma Adetshina appointed Enugu State ambassador

Published

Published

3 hours ago

on

PHOTOS: Chidimma Adetshina appointed Enugu State ambassador

Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Onwe Adetsina, was on Thursday, appointed as brand ambassador for Enugu State.

The state governor, Mr. Peter Mbah, who announced the appointment in a statement posted via his X account, said Chidimma’s story will serve as a beacon of hope to young people, particularly young women.

“Today, I appointed Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Onwe Adetsina, as the brand ambassador of Enugu State. Chidimma is an indigene of Amurri, Nkanu West LGA who embodies the resilience and determination that define Ndi Enugu,” he said.

PHOTOS: Chidimma Adetshina appointed Enugu State ambassador

“Her journey to this remarkable achievement, despite numerous challenges, is a testament to the grit and perseverance that we, as Ndi Enugu, are known for. I am incredibly proud to congratulate her on this accomplishment and welcome her back home.

“Chidimma’s story will serve as a beacon of hope to our young people, particularly young women. Her influence will undoubtedly inspire others to pursue their dreams, and we look forward to engaging her in programmes that will empower our youths.

PHOTOS: Chidimma Adetshina appointed Enugu State ambassador

“At the heart of our administration’s mission is an unwavering commitment to youth development, which is why we have dedicated 33% of our budget to education. We believe that the true wealth of Enugu lies in our human resources, and Chidimma’s success further strengthens our resolve.

PHOTOS: Chidimma Adetshina appointed Enugu State ambassador

Peter Mbah and Chidimma Onwe Adetshina

“As she prepares to represent Nigeria and Enugu on the global stage at Miss Universe 2024 Pageant in Mexico, she carries with her our full support and pride. We are confident she will continue to shine as a symbol of excellence and resilience.”

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

