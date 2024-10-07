Nigerian films, Weekend, Jagun Jagun shine most at 2024 AMAA nominations

The prestigious African Movies and Academy Awards (AMAA) founded 19 years ago by Peace Anyiam-Osigwe in 2005, has again enlivened its importance and relevance in 2024 awards nominations. The idea behind it is to promote African filmmaking excellence under the Africa Film Academy.

The awards annually celebrate industry professionals, and renowned as the premier accolade in African cinema, coming from a televised event into a year-round platform.

The inaugural 2005 ceremony in Yenagoa, Nigeria, set the ball rolling for subsequent editions largely hosted there until the first international event in 2015.

The Africa Film Academy, which has unveiled the nominees for the 2024 Africa Movie Academy Awards has set the movie buffs guessing about winners of the ultimate prizes in different categories, which will be announced in November.

At a recent press briefing held at the Sheraton Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos, the organisers announced the nominations for the prestigious event, which will celebrate its 20th edition under the theme ‘Celebrating African Creativity.’

Topping the pyramid is Uche Okocha’s Nigerian film, ‘’The Weekend’’, with 16 nominations, followed by Femi Adebayo’s ‘’Jagun Jagun’’, which secured seven approvals.

It should be noted that the highly anticipated awards ceremony will take place November 2 in Lagos, in collaboration with the Lagos State government. Alfred Irele, a film critic and scholar, told Business Hallmark that ‘’this year’s nominations show brilliant and diverse talents from across Africa, noting, really, the African cinema has come of age.

Dr. El-Yakubu Dabai, a literary critic and theatre scholar told Business Hallmark that ‘’there has been remarkable progress in African cinema, but leading the pack is Nigeria with her rich, culturally textured potpourri of dramatic offerings that reflect diverse human experience. Apart from Hollywood and Bollywood, Nigeria’s Nollywood is the next in global cinema.‘’

Full list of the nominations 547.2K:

1. Efere Ozako Award for Best Short Film.

The Last Shoe Maker – Uganda

Seben – Mali

Dear Future Wife – South Africa

Isolated – Nigeria

Jolie – Angola

Strike A Blow And Die – Malawi

Don’t Call Me Beautiful – Ghana

Sins Of A Father – Zimbabwe/USA

2. Jubril Malaifia Award for Best Animation:

Heavy crown – Libya

Counter punch – Kenya

Journey of the legend – Cameroon

Hadu – Nigeria

Between Paya and Koulou – Senegal

Oya (The goddess of gods) – Nigeria

Set Pieces – Sudan

3. Best Documentary

A Quand L’Afrique – Congo Brazzaville

The Night Still Smells of Gun Powder- Mozambique

The Return Train – Mali

Gateway To Dreams – Cameroon

Rainbow Nation – South Africa

Dela- The Making of EL-Anatsui – Nigeria

Donga – Libya

Rising Up At Night – DRC

4. Ousmane Sembene Award for Best Film in an African Language

Makula -Uganda

Jagun Jagun- Nigeria

The Queenstown Kings – South Africa

Kaka – Nigeria

Eskhalemi Sikantombella- South Africa

Unheard – Uganda

Out of Breath – Nigeria

5. Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award for Best Film by an African-Born Director Living Abroad

Out Of Breath – Nigeria/UK

Orah – Nigeria/Canada

Isolated – Nigeria/UK

Under The Hanging Tree- Namibia/UK

Kipkemboi – Nigeria/ Canada

6. Best Diaspora Short Film

The Neigbourhood Alert—USA

Bottled Up – Jamaica

The Golden Boy—USA

7. Best Diaspora Documentary

The Wu Tang Clan: Live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre – USA

A Rising Tide – USA

Colour – USA

8. Best Diaspora Narrative Feature

Outlaw Posse – USA

Mickey Hardaway-USA

Love After Holidays – USA

9. Best Achievement in Production Design

Orah

The Queenstown kings

The Weekend

Jagun Jagun

Kipkemboi

Makula

Out of breath

10. Best Achievement in Costume Design

The Beads

The Weekend

White and Black

Jagun Jagun

The Queenstown Kings

Mai Martaba

Out of Breath

11. Best Achievement in Make-Up

The Weekend

Nawi

Letters to Goddo

Out of Breath

Jagun Jagun

Anjola

White and Black

12. Best Achievement in Soundtrack

The Weekend

Under the Hanging Tree

The Queenstown Kings

Orah

Boda Love

Mojisola

Red Carpet

13. Best Achievement in Visual Effects

Kipkemboi

Jagun Jagun

Under The Hanging Tree

The Weekend

Bokwagter

Out of breath

14. Best Achievement in Sound

A Smile, A Wink and a Tear

The Weekend

Under the Hanging Tree

The Queenstown Kings

This is Lagos

Kipkemboi

Boda Love

15. Best Achievement in Cinematography

The Weekend

Nawi

Kipkemboi

Letters to Goddo

This is Lagos

The Queenstown Kings

A Smile, A Wink and A Tear

16. Best Achievement in Editing

Under The Hanging Tree

The Weekend

This is Lagos

Nawi

Kipkemboi

The Beads

Anjola

17. Best Achievement in Screenplay

Under The Hanging Tree

The Weekend

Letter To Goddo

This is Lagos

Boda Love

The Queenstown King

Out of Breath

18. National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVB) Award for Best Nigerian Film

The Weekend

This is Lagos

Afamefuna

Jagun Jagun

Mai Martaba

A Smile, A Wink and a Tear

Out of Breath

19. Best Young/Promising Actor

Michell Lemuya (Nawi)

Likhona Mgali (The Queenstown Kings)

Agape mngomezulu – Orah

William Dias – Bokwagter

Kofi Adu-Gyamfi -Tejiri

Ruby Akubueze – She

Fatima Muhammed – Mai Martaba

20. Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sandile Mahlangu – The Queenstown Kings

Ochungo Benson – Nawi

Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey – The Weekend

Ikechukwu Onunaku -Afamefuna

Lucky Ejim – Orah

Solomon Fixon Owoo – Letters to Goddo

Femi Adebayo- Jagun Jagun

21. Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Meg Otanwa – The Weekend

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa – The Queenstown Kings

Elsie Chidera Abang – Kipkemboi

Tessa Twala – The Queenstown Kings

Bukunmi Oluwashina – White and Black

Somkele Iyamah-Idhalamah – Orah

Chioma Akpotha – Mojisola

22. Zolixa Xaluva – The Queenstown Kings

Gabriel Afolayan – This is Lagos

Duncan Murunyu Mungai – Boda Love

Nenesenor Abloso – Letters to Goddo

Bucci Franklyn – The Weekend

Femi Jacobs – Anjola

Chidi Mokeme – Out of Breath

23. Best Actress in a Leading Role

Girley Jazama – Under The Hanging Tree

Oyin Oladejo – Orah

Unati Faku – The Queenstown Kings

Uzoamaka Aniunoh – The Weekend

Laura Pepple – This is Lagos

Jackie Appiah -Red Carpet

Ife Irele- A Smile, A Wink and A Tear

24. First Debut Feature by a Director

Letters to Goddo – Harry Bentil

Rising Up At Night – Nelson Makengo

She – Seun Richards

25. Best Director

Daniel Emeke Oriahi – The Weekend

Kenneth Gyang – This Is Lagos

Jahmil X.T Qubeka – The Queenstown Kings

Perivi Katjavivi – Under The Hanging Tree

Lonzo Nzekwe – Orah

Harry Bentil – Letters To Goddo

Izu Ojukwu- A Smile, A Wink and A Tear

26. Best Film

Under The Hanging Tree

The Weekend

This is Lagos

A Smile, A Wink and A Tear

Orah

Letters to Goddo

The Queenstown Kings