Speed Darlington, controversial singer, has said he won’t feature super star musicians like Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid in his songs because he doesn’t want anyone to take credit for his success.

In a recent interview with Hip TV, the ‘Seredebe’ coroner disclosed the kind of musicians he will pair with on a song.

Sharing his thoughts on Burna Boy, he asserted that he wouldn’t do a song with the Grammy Award winner to avoid people crediting his success to the African Giant.

“I wouldn’t want to take such a risk. I’ll only do songs with people whom I believe are on my level. I don’t want to do a song with Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido. I’m not interested.

“Tomorrow it becomes ‘we made you’. You didn’t make me, I was trending before you met me,” he said.