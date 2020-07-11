Adebayo Obajemu

Oil marketing giant, Conoil Plc, has disclosed a final dividend payment of N2.00 per ordinary share of 50 kobo each for the period ended December 31, 2019.

The final dividend payment, according to the company will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at close of business on Monday, July 13, 2020, is, however, subject to the appropriate withholding tax deduction and the approval of the shareholders.

This information was contained in a notification that was sent by Conoil Plc to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday, July 9, 2020, and signed by its Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, Conrad Eberemu after the release of the full-year audited financial statement for the year ended 2019.

