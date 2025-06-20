Connect with us

Conoil Oil Plc reports N79.26bn revenue in Q1 2025
Zenith Bank reassures shareholders, investors of continued dividend payment

Abia to Launch 25-Year Aba Master Plan, Records Health Scheme Success

Over 700 youth impacted by Paradigm Initiative's digital skills training in one year

First Holdco Plc assures investors on dividend payout

Stock market rises by 0.92% on price appreciation in MTN, others

Odua Cooperative seeks grant to revive S’West economy

Hon. Abayomi Adegoke Resumes as OSCO-HEALTH, Ilesa Board Chairman

United Capital Launches UCAMWAL, Two New Mutual Funds in Francophone West Africa

Ogun First Lady, Others Call for Revival of Nigeria’s Pharmaceutical Industry

Conoil Oil Plc reports N79.26bn revenue in Q1 2025

Published

7 hours ago

on

Conoil Oil Plc reports N79.26bn revenue in Q1 2025

 

Conoil Oil Plc recently published its First Quarter report for the period ended 31 March 2025. The report shows decline in the Company’s top line and bottom line figures year on year.

The Oil firm reported revenue of N79.257 billion for the 3 months period, down by 12.8% from N90.939 billion reported in Q1 2024.

Profit after tax of N292.05 million was achieved for the 3 months period, down by 93.3% from N4.34 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share (EPS) of the Company stands at 42 kobo.

At the share price of N234.5, the P/E ratio of Conoil stands at 558.33x with earnings yield of 0.18%.

