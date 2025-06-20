Conoil Oil Plc reports N79.26bn revenue in Q1 2025

Conoil Oil Plc recently published its First Quarter report for the period ended 31 March 2025. The report shows decline in the Company’s top line and bottom line figures year on year.

The Oil firm reported revenue of N79.257 billion for the 3 months period, down by 12.8% from N90.939 billion reported in Q1 2024.

Profit after tax of N292.05 million was achieved for the 3 months period, down by 93.3% from N4.34 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share (EPS) of the Company stands at 42 kobo.

At the share price of N234.5, the P/E ratio of Conoil stands at 558.33x with earnings yield of 0.18%.