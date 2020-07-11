Adebayo Obajemu

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has charged the newly reconstituted Board of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) to sustained all-season availability of products across the country.

Mallam Kyari who made the call Thursday while inaugurating the new Board of the corporation’s downstream subsidiary at the NNPC Towers, Abuja, said PPMC was a vital asset critical to the delivery of the corporation’s constitutional responsibility of energy sufficiency to the nation.

“The PPMC is the live wire of our country’s energy supply system. It is not just a business, but a major strategic asset of this corporation operating in line with the provisions of the laws of the country which says that NNPC must guarantee energy sufficiency for this country,” he explained.

The GMD urged members of the new Board to guide the company’s management in deepening its focus on commerciality for greater value addition to the shareholders.

He said the company has huge potentials that could help it overcome the challenge it is facing.