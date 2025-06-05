PDP Will Rebound Before 2027, Says Saraki

Former Senate President and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliation Committee, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has expressed strong optimism that the party will bounce back ahead of the 2027 general elections and reclaim its place as a formidable opposition force in Nigeria.

Speaking with journalists on Wednesday during a visit to his Ajikobi Ward in Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State, Saraki acknowledged the challenges facing the party, including ongoing defections, but stressed that the PDP was also gaining new members from other political parties.

“Some members might still defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC), but I am confident that many others from different political platforms will join the PDP. There is renewed interest in our party,” Saraki said shortly after revalidating his membership.

The former Kwara State governor expressed hope for the party’s resurgence at both state and national levels, adding that the PDP remains the most credible opposition party capable of holding the ruling government accountable.

“The PDP is the only viable opposition party in Nigeria today. Yes, we have internal issues, but I have taken it upon myself to help reconcile factions and rebuild the party. I’m encouraged by the positive responses we’re getting from party members nationwide,” he said.

Saraki revealed that the party leadership had already held a successful National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and another one is planned before the end of June. According to him, the PDP is using the time ahead of the 2027 polls to identify loyal members and rebuild from the grassroots.

“Fortunately, we’ve started early. We have two full years to engage, reconcile, and reorganize. Some members may leave, but more will surely join us. There’s a growing desire for change, and we are positioning ourselves to meet that demand,” he added.

He noted that new members had joined the party during his visit to Kwara and that public enthusiasm for the PDP was increasing due to dissatisfaction with current governance at both state and national levels.

“People are registering with the PDP in large numbers. They are disillusioned with the status quo—rising insecurity, unemployment, and economic hardship. Our people are yearning for good governance, and they believe the PDP can deliver it,” Saraki said.

He emphasized that restoring stability at the national level of the party would have a positive ripple effect across the states. “Once the leadership crisis at the top is resolved, you’ll see the PDP rise again. Nigerians are watching, and we are committed to providing a credible alternative.”

Saraki also thanked Nigerians for their patience and support, pledging that the PDP remains committed to strengthening democracy and playing its role as a vibrant opposition.

“A thriving democracy needs a strong opposition, and the PDP is ready to make the necessary sacrifices in the national interest,” he assured.

On the party’s prospects in Kwara State, he expressed satisfaction with the grassroots momentum, noting that many citizens were ready to support the PDP’s return to power.

“People are no longer afraid to identify publicly with the PDP. That tells us the grassroots still believe in us. With unity and hard work, I’m confident we’ll regain Kwara and make significant gains nationally by 2027,” he concluded.