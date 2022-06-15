Controversial Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has disclosed that Nigerian social media no longer surprise him.

The singer’s reaction is coming days after policemen attached him shot two fun seekers at the Club Cubana on Victoria Island.

Trouble started when the singer and five police escorts visited the nightclub around 4am on June 8.

According to multiple witness, Burna Boy was in the VIP section with three women when he spotted another woman whom he told one of his security details to invite to join him.

His amourous advances towards the woman, witnesses claimed, didn’t go down well her husband was said to have lambasted the singer.

The altercation later turned bloody when the policemen attached to the singer shot the woman’s husband and one of his friends.

Burna Boy and his team then drove off to one of his properties at the Elegushi end of the Lekki-Epe Expressway before leaving for Lekki Phase 1. He subsequently jetted out to Spain.

The five policemen are currently being detained for attempted murder pending the completion of investigations.

But speaking for the first time after the shooting on Wednesday, Burna Boy said that even if it was reported on social media that he started Boko Haram, he won’t be surprised.

“Nigerian Social media can say BURNA BOY started Boko haram, e no go shock me,” he wrote on his Twitter page.