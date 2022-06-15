Atiku, PDP govs meet over choice of running mate

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is having another round of talks with governors elected on the platform of the party.

The meeting, which is ongoing is aimed at reaching a decision on the choice of his running mate.

A notice of the meeting was released by the secretariat of the PDP Governors Forum.

The notice was signed by the Director-General of the PDP governors forum, Maduagbanam.

On Tuesday, the national chairman of the party, Senator Iyiochia Ayu, and members of the committee set up for the purpose, met over same matter.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had given parties till Friday to submit names of their presidential candidates and their running mates.