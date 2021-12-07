From PETER OKORE, Umuahia

The Catholic Bishop of Umuahia Diocese, Dr. Lucius Ugorji has used the occasion of the maiden Matriculation ceremony of Madonna College of Health Technology, Olokoro in Umuahia- North Local Government Area of Abia state, to caution students admitted or seeking admission into any Catholic Institution to be prepared to abide by the Catholic principles and values.

To this end , such students must imbibe the spirit of hard work, discipline and committed to duties, as well as shun cultism and exam mal-practices.

This is also as the Traditional ruler of the host Olokoro community Eze Boniface Izuogu told the students that the community will not take it kindly with any student involved in any form of drug abuse or anti-social behaviour within their environment.

He said the location of the institution there has added another feather to the community, noting that the community would provide necessary security services to the institution.

Both bared their minds while addressing the matriculating students and their parents

Bishop Ugorji made it clear to both students and parents that he was motivated to open the college of Health Technology because of the high rate of unemployment in the country and the over production of educated and un-employable workforce.

He said the institution was established to breach the gap that, stressing that the college will produce high level manpower in the health-sector, who will be self –employed.

He hinted that the College, which is only one year old, has received accreditation in four Health Departments and has secured high caliber staff and quality equipments to march the courses.

In his address, the chairman of the Governing council of the college, Professor Hilary Edeoga commended the Catholic Diocese of Umuahia for deeming it fit to establish the College of Health Technology and assured of the preparedness of staff and students to make the proprietors of the College proud.

He assured the students that their academic programmes would never be interrupted , in the name of strikes or unrest, saying that “your choice of this institution is the best”

He then called on the Abia state government to give necessary assistance to the college as the college poses as a positive way of helping government in the area of Education, Health and employment.

Earlier, while conducting newsmen on facility tour of some of the projects in the campus, the Provost of the College, Rev. Dr. Christian Anokwuru disclosed that the institution has got affiliation and accreditation in Four(4) academic programmes, namely Community Health Technician; Public Health; Medical and Pharmacy Technician.

He explained that the present students will run the first few years for their Ordinary National Diploma and later return for their Higher National Diploma.

According to the Provost, the students have adequate practical experiences in the college, while they move over to Madonna Hospital for practicals.

According to him, products of this institution would be excellent in their respective fields on graduation.

He noted that within the last one year, the college has erected two storeyed female hostels, furnished all her Laboratories and Clinics to standards, furnished its mini-computer e-Library; completed and equipped a Community Health Department; a Provost’s Quarters; Police post and Quarters, etc.

He also noted that to ensure sustainability and enhance the IGR of the College, the institution is presently Test-running her Sachet and Bottled Water packaging plant. Meanwhile, serious construction work is currently going at the College 500 capacity Auditorium, classroom blocks and a befitting Administrative block.

In his key Matriculation lecture a university don, Prof. Mike Ukah advised the students not to allow cultists to infiltrate into the young Institution, pointing out that they must apportion their time very well.

He implored the students to embrace Discipline, Dedication and Determination as well as avoid anything that will distract them while on Campus.

In his brief remarks, the state Commissioner for Education, Chief Mark Chijioke commended the Catholic church in the State for partnering with the state government in the areas of education, Healthcare and arresting the scourge of unemployment.

Chijioke who represented the state governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu promised to narrate what he saw on ground to the governor for necessary assistance.

Business Hallmark understands that a total of 200 students matriculated at the ceremony.