By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheik Muyideen Ajani Bello has commended Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State for his style of governance, noting that his and humble nature has contributed a lot to the successes recorded so far by his administration.

This is as he charged public officials to be closer to the people at the grassroots with a view to getting their feelings and meet their needs.

The clerics spoke in Iree on Tuesday at the Ramadan Public Lecture organised by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince AbdulYekeen Adebayo Adeleke.

According to him, closeness to the people would give them sense of belonging and make it easier for the government to deliver good governance to them.

He hailed Prince Adeleke for his closeness to the people at his base, urging him to do more as it would strengthen his acceptability at home and outside.

The cleric then charged Governor Oyetola not to derail from his path of progress and development of the state.

Also speaking, the Mufashir of Osogbo, Sheik Maruf Ishola said any politician who refused to relate with his people and feel their pulse from time to time would have himself to blame.

He also hailed Governor Oyetola for his developmental strides and rated him high, charging him not to derail.

While speaking, Prince Adeleke said the Ramadan season offers opportunities for people to be more offer prayers for the economic development and security of the nation.

He also urged every stakeholder to play his or her role to make Nigeria a secured nation.

He commended Governor Oyetola for his frantic efforts and his investment in ensuring that Osun remains a secured state for the people and their properties.

Among those in attendance were the wife of the Governor, Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr Charles Akinola; the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Wole Oyebamiji; APC state Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun; Chairman of SUBEB, Hon Ajibola Famurewa among others.

Others are, Chairman House of Assembly Committee on Local Government, Hon Babatunde Komolafe, Chief Moshood Adekunle Moshadek, members of the state executive council’s and traditional rulers, led by Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Rasheed Olabomi among several others.

Popular Islamic Singer, Alhaja Ameeenat Ajao Obirere was on standby entertaining the guests.