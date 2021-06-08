By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A Bible based private institution, Christ International Divinity College (CINDICO) located in Erinmo Ijesa in Osun State, has rolled out its Entry Requirements to enable the members of the public who might wish to enrol in the institution to do so.

According to the Press Release signed By Emmanuel Adeniran, the Media Consultant to the College, copies of which made available with the newsmen in Osogbo on Tuesday, the College was established in 1986 by Prophet Dr. S.K. Abiara, who also doubled as the Chancellor of the Institution”.

The College Media Consultant revealed further that there are three Colleges/ Faculties being presently run in the Institution, and these include the Faculty of Theology, Faculty of Arts and Faculty of Education.

The Press Release also revealed the location of the Satellite Campuses to includes Akure Campus, Ikare Akoko Campus, Ilesa Campus, Osogbo Campus, Ado Ekiti Campus, Ondo City Campus, Ilorin Campus, Ogbomoso Campus, Ibadan Campus, Ikirun Campus, Abeokuta Campus as well as Lagos Campus.

The Media Consultant in his press release maintained that “the entry prerequisites into the Christ International Divinity College are five credits in WAEC and NECO including English and Mathematics. Other prerequisites include Certificates in Grade 2, NABTEB, ND, NCE, HND, DIP.TH, Degree and Masters”.

He explained that applicants can acquire Certificate Courses in Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies (B.A.), Bachelor of Education in Guidance and Counselling (B.ed), Bachelor of Education in English Language Education (B.ed), Bachelor of Education in Education Management (B.ed), Bachelor of Education in Political Science Education (B.ed) and Bachelor of Education in Social Studies Education (B.ed).

He further revealed that the institution is presently in affiliation with the Ekiti State University in Ado Ekiti.

The leadership of the private institution, through the press release, also expressed its readiness to overhaul the infrastructural facilities of the Permanent Site of the Campus located in Erinmo Ijesa in Osun State. The Top Management of the Institution used the opportunity to call for support and collaboration in its quest to develop and improve on the infrastructural facilities on the campus.

In addition, the press release enjoined all Christians and Associates of the Founder, Prophet Dr. S.K. Abiara all over the world to come together and assist in initiating projects that will help to upgrade the educational standard of the college to meet up with international standard and the mission statement and vision as conceived by the founder.

The statement also advised Christians and Nigerians at large to take God, their Maker and Creator more serious as “we are now in the end time. It also counseled Nigerians to be prayerful and vigilant in this period of National Insecurity, killings, maimings and evil occurrences that has bedeviled the Country.”

The statement urged Nigerians to take advantage of the premises of the college to seek the face of God concerning Nigeria and Nigerians and it’s leaders.

He affirmed that admission for a full time programmes into the Institution is currently in progress.