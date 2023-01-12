Chime, Nnamani shun APC presidential campaign rally in Enugu

Sullivan Chime, former governor of Enugu State, and Ken Nnamani, former senate president, among other stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu, on Wednesday, boycotted the party’s presidential campaign rally held in the state.

Although the stakeholders were at the Akanu Ibiam international airport in Enugu to welcome the party’s presidential candidate, they were not at the venue of the rally.

Chime who spoke with journalists said the stakeholders were at the airport to receive Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, but because of the issues they had with Ugochukwu Agballah, Enugu APC chairperson, they would not attend the rally.

The former governor added that the stakeholders had recently staged a protest at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja over the chairman’s activities, but nothing was done about it.

Chime said the person who is the Enugu APC chairperson is “not known”, adding that the governorship candidate of the party and the deputy are from the same senatorial zone, a development he kicked against as it had “never happened” since the history of democracy.

The former governor said they would work to ensure APC’s victory in the elections, but said they had no option than to distance themselves.

On his part, Nnamani said the party had external interference, adding that the party chairman and the governorship candidate were running the party like sole administrators.

The former senate president, however, said if the crisis was not addressed, there would be no peace.

On his part, Eugene Odo, the former speaker of the Enugu house of assembly, said they did not attend the rally due to state chairperson’s attitude to party stakeholders.

Odo also said Hope Uzodimma, governor of Imo, as the leader of the APC in south-east, should ensure the unity of the party.