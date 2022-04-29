JUST IN: Ken Nnamani declares 2023 presidential bid

Ken Nnamani, former president of the senate, has declared his intention to run for president on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Nnamani who announced his presidential bid on Friday at a press conference in Abuja, said he is the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Looking at the array of aspirants to replace President Buhari in 2023 under the platform of the APC, I believe that I am very suited for the job of the President of the republic at this period in the history of Nigeria,” he said.

“We will all agree that President Buhari met enormous challenges. In spite of the challenges we face, we have to acknowledge Mr. President’s patriotism that manifests in the unshaken belief that Nigeria will move past the current problems and setbacks.

“I am aspiring to be president in 2023 because I believe that at this period of grave crisis, Nigeria needs to be reinvented to be a modern, democratic state that prioritizes the socioeconomic wellbeing of its citizens; to be restructured from inefficient consumption to production; and to be led with integrity and compassion.

“Nigeria needs a leader who can build a coalition of diverse talents and identities and regain the trust of Nigerians in the Nigerian state.”

According to Nnamani, the country needs a leader who knows how to work “across the divides and lead a coalition for competent and dedicated Nigeria to lay foundations for social stability and prosperity”.

“We need tested and trusted leaders who would reignite hope in the hearts of young Nigerians and unlock the competencies that we are losing to other nations,” he said.

“With good leadership Nigeria can become a prosperous, peaceful, and stable country. With a transparent, courageous, competent, and trustworthy leadership we can successfully move millions of our countrymen and women from extreme poverty to high socioeconomic well being.

“Today, Nigerians of all ethnic and religious identities, from the south to the north, need a leadership that is tested and trusted, a leadership that is not hypothetical, but practical and verifiable. I am here to offer that leadership again in 2023.”