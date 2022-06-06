Ex-Senate president, Ken Nnamani withdraws from presidential race

Former senate president, Ken Nnamani, has withdrawn from the 2023 presidential race, noting that he has not consulted enough.

Nnamani who had aspired to the highest office in the land on the APC platform, announced his decision to discontinue at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday.

He said: “In the present circumstances, it does not make any sense for me to continue in the race as I have not had the opportunity to market my profile and ideas to the delegates of our party in a manner that allow for deliberation and introspection.

“Therefore, I discontinue my aspiration and wish the party successful primary and unity of purpose so that we can win the 2023 general elections.

“I will continue to engage with the party and its leadership to make sure that the ideas and values that I cherish and propagate find strong footing in the party administration and in public leadership after election.”