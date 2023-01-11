You're a vigorous fighter, Buhari tells Bishop Kukah

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed Bishop Matthew Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, as a vigorous fighter.

The fiery bishop was among the executives of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria who paid a visit to the President at the State House in Abuja, on Wednesday.

The visit came weeks after Kukah, in his 2022 Christmas message delivered at the St. Mary Catholic Church, Sokoto, lamented that Buhari had failed to fulfill the promises he made to Nigerians in 2015.

He said the President was leaving office in good health while Nigerians were in pain as a result of his failed promises.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a response to the message, said Kukah only saw things through the prism of a political priest, with propensity for the opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party.

On Kukah’s visit with the Catholic bishops to the State House, Adesina, in a post on his Facebook page, said Buhari displayed no form of malice to the cleric.

He said, “When the bishop came into the council chamber, the venue of the visit, he pulled me, and started laughing, asking whether we should be fighting or greeting each other. We laughed heartily.

“During group photographs, the President, never holding malice against anyone, shook hands with the bishop, describing him as ‘most vigorous fighter.’

“After it all, the bishop invited me for a personal picture with him.

“Bishop Kukah was cooking peace this time, and how refreshing it was.”