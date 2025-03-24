Power rotation and distribution have become a contentious issue in Imo State, stirring significant political debate. At the heart of this controversy lies a document known as the Charter of Equity.

Since the creation of Imo State in 1976, the governorship position has traditionally rotated among the state’s three geopolitical zones. However, this pattern was disrupted in 2011 when Owelle Rochas Okorocha launched an ambitious governorship campaign that ultimately propelled him into the Imo State Government House. His victory, achieved against the principles of the Charter of Equity, altered the long-established power rotation trajectory.

Before Okorocha’s emergence, Imo political leaders and elders had instituted a structured process to ensure the equitable rotation of the governorship among the three zones: Imo East (Owerri Zone), Imo North (Okigwe Zone), and Imo West (Orlu Zone).

This commitment to rotational governance was evident in 1999 when the late Innocent Diala Nwala, then chairman of the PDP, insisted that the governorship should be zoned to Orlu. In making this decision, political leaders considered historical precedents: Okigwe Zone had governed between 1979 and 1983 under the late Sam Mbakwe, while Owerri Zone had a brief stint when the late Chief Evans Enwerem held office for only a few months. Given these factors, shifting the PDP’s governorship ticket to Orlu was seen as a justified and strategic move.

In light of recent events, Chief Achike Udenwa secured the governorship ticket for the umbrella party in the 1999 election and was subsequently elected. After his eight-year tenure ended in 2007, power shifted as Chief Ikedi Ohakim was elected to lead, representing the Okigwe Zone.

However, in 2011, Ohakim’s term came to an abrupt end when Rochas Okorocha, campaigning under the banner of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and leveraging the legacy of Ojukwu with a grassroots slogan that resonated with the populace, defeated Ohakim and became governor. This shift meant that instead of allowing Okigwe to complete its tenure, Orlu continued to maintain political dominance. Following Okorocha’s administration, he attempted to secure his son-in-law, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, as his successor, but this effort ultimately failed. Instead, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha won the 2019 Imo governorship election. However, after only seven months in office, the Supreme Court removed Ihedioha, who hails from Mbutu in Aboh Mbaise of the Owerri Zone, and reinstated Senator Hope Uzodimma from the Orlu Zone, despite the fact that Uzodimma had finished fourth in the election. Many in Imo considered this decision to be unjust.

As we look toward 2027, there is growing concern that power brokers in Orlu are determined to ensure that leadership remains within their zone. Bar Rex Anunobi leads a political group known as OPACCA, which is advocating for power to stay in Orlu.

In contrast, politicians from the Owerri Zone have united to form the Harmony Group, which aims to foster collaboration among stakeholders to secure the election of a candidate from Owerri Zone as the next governor in 2027.

Based on the contents of the charter of equity, Owerri Zone ought to produce the next governor. They have even taken their campaign to the governor who played host to them not long ago. “We went to the governor, Sen Hope Uzodimma to appreciate him and commend him for still maintaining his grounds and insisting for an Owerri ward to emerge the next governor”, Ambassador Kema Chikwe said after the meeting with Uzodimma.

There is another Owerri political group that has been in existence for a long time, known as OZOPOF coordinated by Chief Charles Amadi, that is also drumming Owerri for governor. “What we are campaigning is equity, justice and fairness. Just look at it, Owerri is marginalized as far as Imo governorship is concerned”, Amadi stated.

Despite Owerri’s hard work towards 2027, Okigwe forces are also at work. Okigwe masses are in agreement that Ohakim’s tenure was terminated abruptly and so, the zone needs to complete it before it is Owerri’s turn.

As it is, all three zones have what might be known as legitimate claims to the Imo Government House in 2027. The struggle is already causing ripples in the Imo political firmament.