CBN takes e-Naira awareness campaign to students

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended its awareness campaign of e-Naira to students in the University of Lagos.The apex Bank advised students to use the eNaira platform to pay school fees and other payments.

According to the Director, Information Technology Department at the CBN and Coordinator, Technical Working Committee, eNaira Secretariat, Rakiya Muhammed, the campaign was part of efforts by the apex bank to ensure that no group of Nigerians is denied the opportunity of accessing the digital currency.

“We have been engaging a number of organisations, number of groups, institutions and students as part of the objective is to bring everyone on board; that is every Nigerian. So, we are not leaving anybody behind.