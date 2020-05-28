Adebayo Obajemu

The high incidence of kidnapping for ransom in Nasarawa state has gone a notch higher as the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, Joseph Masin, has been abducted.

His abduction was confirmed Thursday morning by Bola Longe, the police commissioner in the state.

Mr Longe told journalists in Lafia that the bishop was taken from his house in Bukan-sidi in Lafia around 12:39 a.m. Thursday.

He assured the public that the police have mobilised officers as well as hunters to free the cleric.

Tayo Samuel, the CAN Vice Chairman in the state, said the abductors had contacted the family, demanding N20 million ransom.

Recently, SBM Intelligence reported that over N7 billion has been paid as ransom to kidnappers between 2011and March, 2020