To further increase land availability for Housing and Infrastructural Development, the Lagos State Government has expressed the desire to continue to create more man-made islands at its waterfront across the State.

The Honourable Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Arch. Ahmed Kabiru Abdullahi, disclosed this today at the Year 2020 Ministerial Press Briefing at JJT Park Alausa, Ikeja, to mark the first year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.