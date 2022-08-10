CAF unveils $100m African Super League competition

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has launched the Africa Super League, which comes with prize money of $100 million for participating teams.

The African football governing body inaugurated the new African inter-club competition on Wednesday at a meeting in Arusha, Tanzania.

CAF announced that the African Super League will be operated on a budget of $200 million and will kick off in August 2023.

Half of the budget will be split between the 24 participating clubs, with each team guaranteed a minimum of $2.5 million and the winner gets $11.6 million.

The fee is over five times the $2.5 million awarded to the winners of the CAF Champions League.

CAF also added that each of its 54 member associations would receive $1 million annually, whilst $50 million would be set aside for women’s football and youth development.

CAF said the Super League will be played by 24 teams from three regions (North Africa, West/Central Africa, South/East Africa) and 16 different countries.

A total of 197 matches will be played between August and May, with the finalists playing a maximum of 21 games. The league will include both promotion and relegation playoffs.

The final will be a one-legged tie at a neutral ground later in the season.