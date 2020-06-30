The Africa Cup has been postponed by one year due to the coronavirus pandemic and is now to be held in Cameroon in January 2022.

The African football confederation (CAF) said on Tuesday.

“After consultation with stakeholders and taking into consideration the current global situation, the tournament has been rescheduled for January 2022,” the CAF statement said.

“The date for the final tournament and the remaining matches of the qualifiers will be communicated in due course.”

The tournament was originally scheduled to run from Jan, 9 to Feb. 6, 2021.

The Africa Cup had been moved back to the winter months at the beginning of the year due to the better weather conditions.

The 2019 tournament was still played in the summer to better harmonize with the schedule of the major European leagues.

The previous tournament in Egypt, in which 24 teams took part for the first time, was won by Algeria. (dpa/NAN)