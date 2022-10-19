2022 CAF Women’s League: Winners to pocket $400,000 cash prize

Winners of the 2022 edition of CAF Women’s Champions League will be rewarded with cash prize of $400,000, the African football governing body has said.

CAF disclosed this in a statement by its Communication Department on Wednesday.

Nigeria women’s league champions Bayelsa Queens will fly the country’s flag at the second edition of the tournament which will take place in Morocco later in October.

Bayelsa Queens are in Group B with champions Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, Wadi Degla from Egypt and DR Congo’s TP Mazembe.

The statement read: “The Confederation of African Football (“CAF”) has announced the prizemoney structure for the CAF Women’s Champions League, Morocco 2022.

“The competition will kick-off on 30 October 2022 with the final scheduled for 13 November 2022.

“The winners of the competition will take home USD 400 000 while the runners-up will take USD 250 000.

“The two losing semi-finalists will each receive USD 200 000.

“CAF launched the CAF Women’s Champions League in 2021 with the first edition played in Cairo, Egypt in November. South African club, Mamelodi Sundowns won the maiden event after defeating Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies 2-0.

The CAF Women’s Champions League is the flagship competition of women’s club football competition on African soil and a giant step towards advancing women’s football in Africa..”

2022 CAF women’s Champions League prize money breakdown:

Winners: $400 000

Runners-up: $250 000

Semi-finalists(2) $200 000

Third of Group(2) $150 000

Fourth of Group(2) $100 000