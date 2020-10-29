Adebayo Obajemu

BUA Cement plc in its third quarter unaudited financial report for the period ended September 30th, 2020 recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of N53.567bn, implying a growth of 23.85% when compared with what was made previously in 2019.

Profit before tax grew by 18.53%, to settle at N59.484 billion from the previous close of N50.186 billion in the previous period of 2019.

The cement manufacturer grew its topline figures to N156.550 billion in the current period, soaring by 20.95% when compared with N129.429 billion recorded in 2019.

Earnings per share for the period under review grew to N1.58 from the previous earnings per share of N1.28 in half year 2019.

With reference to the share price of N41.40, P.E ratio of BUA Cement stands at 26.17x with earnings yield of 3.82%